Harrell scored 30 points (8-13 FG, 14-15 FT), grabbed six rebounds, dished one assist, and recorded a single block and steal in 28 minutes Friday as the Clippers topped the Rockets.

NBA fans all around the globe got the revenge game they wanted Friday as Harrell dropped a 30 spot on his former team. The fourth-year center did most of his damage from the free-throw line, where he connected on 14 of 15 attempts. Without DeAndre Jordan around Los Angeles there is a void to be filled at center, especially as Marcin Gortat continues to struggle, and Harrell appears to be poised to make a push for starter-level minutes.