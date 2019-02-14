Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Typically efficient effort off bench
Harrell mustered 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Harrell delivered yet another signature effort, with Wednesday's production impressively coming in his lowest amount of playing time since New Year's Day. The 25-year-old has proven equally effective whether starting or on the second unit this season, and he continues to be a virtual lock for double-digit shot attempts and point totals any time he's on the floor for his normal allotment of minutes. Harrell's role appears set to stay the same despite the recent departure of Tobias Harris via trade, but that slotting has been good enough to help him churn out career highs in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.7) through his first 59 games.
