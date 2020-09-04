Harrell was voted the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harrell made slight improvements to his game in 2019-20, and he was able to claim the Sixth Man of the Year Award over teammate Lou Williams and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder. In Harrell's 27.8 minutes per game, he averaged 18.6 points on 58.0 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks. He also had five 30-point games and 13 performances with at least 10 boards.