Diabate recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks over 39 minutes in Sunday's 115-111 win over Westchester.

Diabate owned the glass in Sunday's victory, leading all players in rebounds to go along with a handful of assists, a trio of steals and a team-best trio of blocks in a double-double showcase. Diabate has averaged 15.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 30.0 minutes in 12 G League outings.