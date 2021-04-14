Patterson will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The 32-year-old will make his third start of the season with Marcus Morris (rest) a late scratch for Wednesday's contest. Patterson averaged 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 23.0 minutes in his two previous starts this season.
