Patterson agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Patterson spent the past two seasons with the Clippers, where he appeared in 97 games (23 starts) and averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent from distance. If he makes the Blazers' final roster, he could see backup power forward minutes, but he'd be competing with Larry Nance and Nassir Little.