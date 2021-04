Patterson provided seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one steal and one block across 17 minutes Sunday in a 104-86 win against the Lakers.

Patterson has now played in five games for the Clippers since recording his last start at San Antonio on March 25. The veteran is averaging 5.8 points and owns a 47.4 shot percentage across that five-game span. Patterson seems back to supplying little value with limited upside.