Patterson had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and six rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Patterson moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Marcus Morris (rest), and he performed well, scoring in double digits for the second time over his last five appearances. That said, Morris should return to the starting five Monday at New Orleans, meaning Patterson would head back to the bench.