Patterson is a late addition to the Clippers' starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Patterson will replace Marcus Morris (rest) in the starting five. He has averaged 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds across 20.6 minutes in three starts this season.
