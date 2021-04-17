Patterson played 14 minutes off the bench and contributed 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one block and one steal during Friday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

Friday was only the third time this season that Patterson had scored in double figures as his 18 points and five three-pointers were both tops this season. Patterson, even with the hot hand, could not top 15 minutes of playing time. While the outburst was nice for the Clippers, he can not be counted on to post this kind of performance on a nightly basis, especially when Kawhi Leonard (foot) gets healthy.