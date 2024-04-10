Westbrook is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left hand contusion, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot) out, Westbrook moved into the starting lineup Tuesday and posted his first triple-double since Jan. 15, 2023 during a win over the Suns. Leonard, Harden and Paul George (knee) are all out Wednesday, while Ivica Zubac (ankle) joins Westbrook as questionable, so the Clippers are going to be extremely shorthanded for Wednesday's rematch versus Phoenix.