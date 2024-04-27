Westbrook was ejected from Saturday's 101-90 Game 3 loss to the Mavericks with 6:10 to play in the fourth quarter. He finished with one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 19 minutes.

Westbrook let his frustrations get the best of him in this one. He was already carrying a technical foul when he proceeded to shove both Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington on the same play. Despite his outburst, a suspension is highly unlikely.