The Jazz waived Westbrook on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Westbrook was sent to Utah as part of a sign-and-trade that sent Kris Dunn to the Clippers. The expectation was that the Jazz would buy Westbrook's contract out, opening the door for the veteran point guard to sign with Denver after clearing waivers. Saturday's move will officially put Westbrook on waivers and he should be expected to sign a contract with the Nuggets next week.