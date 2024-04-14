Westbrook will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rockets for rest purposes, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
No surprise here, as the Clippers are resting most of their starters ahead of the playoffs next weekend. Westbrook will finish regular-season action with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 triples across 22.5 minutes per game.
