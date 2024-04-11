Westbrook (hand) will be available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Westbrook sat out Wednesday's game against the Suns, but it was likely a precaution after he played 40 minutes the night before. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is the only regular rotation player on the injury report for Friday, and he'll remain sidelined.
