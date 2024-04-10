Westbrook ended Tuesday's 105-92 win over the Suns with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

Although the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot), the team didn't skip a beat as Westbrook turned back the clock with a sublime triple-double. The last time Westbrook reached that milestone was Jan. 15 , 2023. Westbrook's superb number is a great example of the Clippers' depth when the chips are down, and the wealth of veteran experience will certainly help come playoff time.