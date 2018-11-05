Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Back from G League
Thornwell was recalled from the G League on Monday, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Thornwell was a key player for the Clippers last season amid a number of backcourt injuries, but with a healthier outlook and improved guard depth in 2018-19, he's yet to appear in a game for the NBA club.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Leads team with 17 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Has mediocre outing with 13 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Team-high scoring total Sunday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...