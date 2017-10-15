Thornwell (shoulder) didn't practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thornwell suffered a sprained right shoulder early last week and is still dealing with some lingering soreness. He'll continue to go through the recovery process over the next few days, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Lakers. Even if Thornwell is ultimately cleared, he's going to have a tough time finding significant minutes.