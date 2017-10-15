Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Doesn't practice Sunday
Thornwell (shoulder) didn't practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thornwell suffered a sprained right shoulder early last week and is still dealing with some lingering soreness. He'll continue to go through the recovery process over the next few days, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Lakers. Even if Thornwell is ultimately cleared, he's going to have a tough time finding significant minutes.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...