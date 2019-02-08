Thornwell started at small forward and put up five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Thursday in the Clippers' 116-92 loss to the Pacers.

The steal total was pleasant surprise from Thornwell, but he did little else to make a case for earning big minutes in the rotation moving forward. In the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline, the Clippers had just 10 players available, but the impending arrivals of Michael Beasley, Garrett Temple (shoulder), JaMychal Green (knee), Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet will almost certainly have a negative impact on Thornwell's playing time.