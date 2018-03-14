Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Three rejections in Tuesday's start
Thornwell scored three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Bulls.
He doesn't offer much on the offensive end at this stage of his career, but the rookie is at least staying active defensively, collecting five steals and five blocks in the last five games. Thornwell isn't someone worth rostering in most fantasy formats, even given his increased workload, but the 2017 second-round pick has earned his spot in the wing rotation for the Clippers.
