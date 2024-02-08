Joseph was waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Joseph was traded from the Warriors to the Pacers on Thursday but won't remain with his new organization. The 32-year-old had an inconsistent role off the bench for Golden State to begin the regular season, so it's unclear whether he'll find a meaningful role elsewhere.
