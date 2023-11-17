Joseph ended with three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 loss to the Thunder.

Joseph has been on the fringes of the Warriors' rotation for most of the early portion of the regular season, but he's now played double-digit minutes in back-to-back matchups. However, his uptick in playing time has presumably been due to Stephen Curry (ankle) missing back-to-back matchups. Once Curry is back in action, Joseph's role will likely decrease once again.