Joseph and cash were traded from the Warriors on Thursday to the Pacers for a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This seems like a move simply to shore up backcourt depth. Joseph doesn't project as an every-game player and will presumably be behind Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell on the depth chart.
