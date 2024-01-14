Joseph logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 loss to Milwaukee.

Joseph continues to play meaningful minutes for the Warriors, despite the fact he has failed to score more than four points in all but one game this season. The Warriors are scraping the bottom of the barrel right now, having lost seven of their past 10 games. Other than taking minutes away from younger players, Joseph offers nothing in terms of fantasy value, even in the deepest of leagues.