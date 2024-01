Joseph amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Raptors.

Joseph has been on the fringes of the Warriors' rotation in recent weeks, but he played double-digit minutes Sunday after the team fell behind early. He didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but it's possible he sees a few more minutes than usual going forward now that Chris Paul (hand) is sidelined.