Joseph provided one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

With Chris Paul (lower leg), Andrew Wiggins (finger) and Gary Payton (calf) all sidelined, Joseph played a season-high 22 minutes. Joseph didn't deliver immense production, but he figures to remain a key bench option until the aforementioned trio is healthy.