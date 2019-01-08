Daniel Ochefu: Returns to court Monday
Ochefu (undisclosed) scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and one assist during the loss Monday to the Mad Ants.
Ochefu missed the previous three games with an undisclosed ailment but was able to return to the court Monday, playing 23 minutes. The 26-year-old is regarded as the starting center for Stockton, but it's a generous term given he has only averaged 23.1 minutes across 18 games this season.
