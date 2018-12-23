Daniel Ochefu: Registers double-double
Ochefu scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 FT) and totaled 12 rebounds along with a block Friday against the Wisconsin Herd.
Ochefu was efficient down low, hitting on 63.6 percent of his shots from the field in a 132-125 victory in 26 minutes of court time. The big man is nearly averaging a double-double in the G League this season, tallying 12.5 points along with 8.7 boards over 16 contests. Ochefu will look to keep it rolling with the hope of seeing some NBA action in the near future.
