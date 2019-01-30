Daniel Ochefu: Out Tuesday

Ochefu (knee) did not play in Tuesday's loss to Northern Arizona.

That's now six games Ochefu has missed this season, with the majority coming during the month of January. The big man saw a rise in counting stats during the aforementioned mention, boosting his season average to 23.5 minutes, 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds a night.

