Daniel Ochefu: Posts large double-double
Ochefu (illness) scored 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-9 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Ochefu certainly didn't seem to be hindered much by an illness that kept him out earlier in the week. Northern Arizona has struggled to stop the center position for most of the season so Ochefu's eye-popping stat line shouldn't be so surprising. Still, if he can keep up this scoring load in the remaining games, there's a chance Ochefu could be considered one of the best G League centers by season's end.
