Daniel Ochefu: Moves on to Spain
Ochefu signed a contract Tuesday with CB Breogan of the Spanish League.
With Ochefu's G League club, the Stockton Kings, having recently wrapped up its season, the 25-year-old will head overseas for additional work. The big man will presumably be a free agent again this summer but is unlikely to secure more than a training-camp invite from an NBA team if he returns to North America.
