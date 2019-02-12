Daniel Ochefu: Out with illness
Ochefu was held out of Monday's game against Sioux Falls due to illness.
Ochefu shouldn't be forced to miss extended time due to the issue, so expect him to get back on the court within the next few contests. He's putting up 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over 27 games this season with Stockton, so he'll be sorely missed until he's cleared to return.
