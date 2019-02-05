Daniel Ochefu: Solid showing in win
Ochefu (knee) tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and a steal in Stockton's 101-99 win over Lakeland on Sunday.
Ochefu was a monster on the glass, picking up eight offensive rebounds and generally winning the battle in the paint. While Stockton saw fit to get other bench bigs playing time, Ochefu made the most of his opportunities, scoring well above his average of 9.3 points per game on putbacks along with and-1 shots near the rim. It was a bit surprising to see Ochefu inserted into the starting lineup, particularly after missing time to a knee injury, but given Sunday's performance you can assume Stockton will want another look at their big in the near future.
