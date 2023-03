Oturu managed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 12 minutes in Windy City's 116-112 loss to the Hustle on Wednesday.

Oturu led the second unit in scoring with highly impressive efficiency. The 23-year-old has proven capable of frequently producing strong scoring and rebounding numbers with a modest amount of minutes, as he's averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 boards across 17.7 minutes over 21 regular-season contests.