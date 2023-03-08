Oturu posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in the Bulls' 120-102 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Oturu's highly efficient effort off the bench led to a rewarding fantasy night despite his modest allotment of minutes. The 23-year-old has shot at least Saturday's 70.0 percent in three of the last four games, and he's now put together six straight double-digit scoring efforts when also factoring in Sunday's 12-point tally across 13 minutes versus Westchester.