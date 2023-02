Oturu (illness) posted four points (2-3 FG) and four rebounds across eight minutes in Windy City's 115-112 win over Grand Rapids on Monday.

Oturu had been sidelined for multiple games with a non-COVID illness, but his cameo off the bench confirms he's returned to health. The Minnesota product is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds across 17.5 minutes over 11 regular-season games thus far.