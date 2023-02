Oturu posted 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Windy City's 114-110 win over Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

The big man put together an impressive night that included a season-high scoring total. Oturu's rebounding tally also tied for his third highest of the campaign, and the 2020 second-round pick's performance could help him remain in the starting five for the time being.