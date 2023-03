Oturu posted five points (1-1 FG) and one assist across 18 minutes in Windy City's 114-93 win over Maine on Sunday.

Oturu's modest amount of playing time was his lowest since Feb. 11 and notably came on the heels of his 21-point, nine-rebound, two-block, one-steal effort against Delaware on Saturday. The 23-year-old still carries some nice upside whenever he gets a normal allotment of playing time, however, as he'd scored in double digits in nine of the previous 11 contests overall.