Oturu produced 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in Windy City's 122-110 win over the Legends on Wednesday.

Oturu generated excellent production off the bench in a modest amount of minutes, posting his first double-double since Feb. 3 in the process. The big man has eight double-digit scoring efforts overall when factoring in the 10-point tally he produced in Thursday's rematch against Texas.