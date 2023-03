Oturu managed 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Windy City's 126-115 win over College Park on Thursday.

Oturu closed out the regular season with a highly efficient effort off the bench. The big man averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds across 17.4 minutes over 24 games during the regular campaign, shooting 60.2 percent in the process.