The Pistons will waive Gallinari on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari didn't join the Pistons in Portland ahead of Thursday's contest and will be cut loose to make room on the roster for the team's new trade acquisitions. He'll be free to sign with a team of his choosing upon clearing waivers, but it's unlikely the 35-year-old forward will command much fantasy value to close out the season. After missing the entire 2022-23 season while recovering from an ACL tear, Gallinari averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.8 minutes per game over his 32 appearances with the Wizards and Pistons while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.