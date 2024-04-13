Gallinari produced 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Thunder.

Gallinari saw some extra run in the loss, much like a host of his teammates. Despite keeping the game relatively close, Milwaukee opted to limit their starters ahead of what promises to be a grueling playoff run. On most nights, we can expect to see Gallinari spending the bulk of his time on the bench.