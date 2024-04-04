Gallinari posted two points (2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across seven minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to Memphis.

Since signing with the Bucks on Feb. 21, the 35-year-old has averaged 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes, appearing in 15 games. The 14-year NBA vet missed the 2022-23 campaign after tearing his ACL, and his numbers have been on the decline significantly since returning. Gallinari should not be expected to receive significant minutes unless Khris Middleton (ankle) is sidelined.