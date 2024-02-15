Gallinari agreed to sign a contract with the Bucks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari was waived by the Pistons last week and was considering offers from multiple contenders before ultimately deciding to sign a contract with the Bucks. He'll reunite with his former head coach, Doc Rivers, and should have an opportunity to carve out a decent role with his new team following the All-Star break. Gallinari made 32 appearances between the Wizards and Pistons earlier this year and averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.
