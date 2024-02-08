Gallinari (not with team) won't play Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
It's unclear exactly why Gallinari isn't with the team, but he's not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy hoops. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers.
