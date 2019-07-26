Macon was waived by the Mavericks on Friday, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The decision opens up a two-way spot for the Mavericks, and it's possible the organization has its eyes on someone already. Macon appeared in eight games last season for Dallas, totaling 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 90 minutes.

