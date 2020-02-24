Macon collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal during Saturday's win over the Blue.

Macon drained at least three threes for the first time in nearly two weeks, as the guard dropped double figures offensively for the seventh straight outing. The former Arkansas standout is currently posting 17.4 points and 5.2 assists with the Skyforce this year.