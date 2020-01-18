Daryl Macon: Held in-check offensively
Macon added six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals during Friday's loss against Northern Arizona.
Macon was merely a non-factor offensively off the bench Friday, as the guard was coming off back-to-back outings with at least 20 points. Macon, though, has been a steady force for the Skyforce this season, averaging 18.7 points as well as 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
