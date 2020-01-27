Macon tallied 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds in Saturday's loss against Rio Grande Valley.

Macon was spectacular off the bench for the Skyforce on Saturday, as the guard erupted for a team-high offensively behind terrific overall shooting from the field. It was also Macon's third game over the past three weeks reaching the 20-point mark. The undrafted, Arkansas product is currently averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per matchup.