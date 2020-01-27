Daryl Macon: Leads team off bench
Macon tallied 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds in Saturday's loss against Rio Grande Valley.
Macon was spectacular off the bench for the Skyforce on Saturday, as the guard erupted for a team-high offensively behind terrific overall shooting from the field. It was also Macon's third game over the past three weeks reaching the 20-point mark. The undrafted, Arkansas product is currently averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per matchup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...