Daryl Macon: Latches on with Skyforce
Macon was acquired by the Skyforce on Sunday.
Macon was waived by the Heat last Wednesday to free up a roster spot for Gabe Vincent and has quickly found a spot in the G League with the Skyforce. Look for Macon to play big minutes as he looks to work his way back on to the radar of NBA scouts.
